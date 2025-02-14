Rep. Tim Walberg (R-MI), chairman of the House Education and Workforce Committee, has formally requested disciplinary records from Columbia University in response to multiple antisemitic incidents reported since the start of the fall 2024 semester, JNS reported on Thursday.

In a letter addressed to university administrators, Walberg cited ongoing concerns that the institution has not fulfilled its commitments to addressing antisemitism on campus.

“For more than a year, leaders have made public and private promises to Jewish students, faculty and members of Congress that the university would take the steps necessary to combat the rampant antisemitism on Columbia’s campus,” the letter stated.

The letter further asserted that Columbia has not followed through on these assurances.

“Yet,” it continued, “Columbia has failed to uphold its commitments, both because the disciplinary process has failed and because the campus administration has refused to enforce its pre-existing rules. Columbia’s continued failure to address the pervasive antisemitism that persists on campus is untenable, particularly given that the university receives billions in federal funding.”

Among the 11 incidents cited in the letter were protests on Nov. 21, when students demonstrated against Jewish students entering Columbia’s Hillel building, and a disruption on Jan. 21, when anti-Israel protesters interrupted a modern Israeli history class while distributing anti-Israel and antisemitic fliers.

“The fact that Columbia has allowed these activities to continue to take place on campus is of deep concern to the committee,” the letter stated, according to JNS. “Unfortunately, Columbia’s Trustees, interim president and deans have not met their promises or commitments. Their negligence has created a hostile environment for members of Columbia’s Jewish communities and resulted in severe disruptions to the learning environment.”

Interim President Katrina Armstrong and the two co-chairs of Columbia’s board of trustees have been given until Feb. 27 at noon Eastern Standard Time to provide the requested records to the committee.

Columbia has come under increased scrutiny over the rise in antisemitism on campus since the Hamas massacre in Israel on October 7, 2023.

Pro-Palestinian Arab demonstrators at Columbia set up dozens of tents in April of last year, demanding that the university divest from its Israeli assets. The university administration called in police to dismantle the encampments.

On April 30, at the request of university leaders, hundreds of officers with the New York Police Department stormed onto campus, gaining access to the building through a second-story window and making dozens of arrests of the pro-Palestinian Arab demonstrators who had taken over Hamilton Hall.

Before the anti-Israel encampment on campus, the Chabad rabbi of Columbia University and a group of Jewish students were forced to leave the university campus for their own safety during a pro-Hamas demonstration.

In August, three Columbia University deans resigned from the school, after it was discovered that they had exchanged “very troubling” texts that “disturbingly touched on ancient antisemitic tropes”.

Later that month, Columbia University President Dr. Minouche Shafik announced her resignation , following months of criticism for her handling of campus antisemitism.