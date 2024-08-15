Columbia University President Dr. Minouche Shafik announced her resignation on Wednesday, following months of criticism for her handling of campus antisemitism.

"I write with sadness to tell you that I am stepping down as president of Columbia University effective August 14, 2024. I have had the honor and privilege to lead this incredible institution, and I believe that–working together–we have made progress in a number of important areas,” Shafik wrote in an email to students.

“However,” she continued, “it has also been a period of turmoil where it has been difficult to overcome divergent views across our community. This period has taken a considerable toll on my family, as it has for others in our community. Over the summer, I have been able to reflect and have decided that my moving on at this point would best enable Columbia to traverse the challenges ahead. I am making this announcement now so that new leadership can be in place before the new term begins."

Katrina Armstrong has been named interim president, according to Columbia's website.

Columbia University has seen an uptick in antisemitism on campus since Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7 and the war in Gaza which followed.

On April 30, at the request of university leaders, hundreds of officers with the New York Police Department stormed onto campus , gaining access to the building through a second-story window and making dozens of arrests of the pro-Palestinian Arab demonstrators who had taken over Hamilton Hall.

Before that, the Chabad rabbi of Columbia University and a group of Jewish students were forced to leave the university campus for their own safety during a pro-Hamas demonstration.

Last week, three Columbia University deans resigned from the school , after it was discovered that they had exchanged “very troubling” texts that “disturbingly touched on ancient antisemitic tropes”.

Shafik came under fire, among other things, after she refused to condemn the phrase "from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" as antisemitic during a hearing on campus antisemitism at the House Committee on Education and the Workforce.

Instead, she called the chant "hurtful" and said that she would rather not hear it uttered on campus.