Tarek Bazrouk, a 20-year-old New York resident who participated in anti-Israel protests at Columbia University, has been charged by the US Department of Justice with three federal hate crimes for allegedly targeting Jewish individuals during anti-Israel protests in Manhattan between April 2024 and January 2025. Prosecutors allege that Bazrouk assaulted Jewish victims at demonstrations near the New York Stock Exchange, Columbia University, and Gramercy Park.

In addition, the Department of Justice accused Bazrouk of having direct ties to the al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas terrorist organization, the New York Post reported. He was also part of a chat group whose members received regular updates from Hamas's spokesman, Abu Obeida.

Court documents reveal that Bazrouk's cellphone contained antisemitic messages and propaganda supporting Hamas and Hezbollah. He allegedly identified himself as a "Jew hater," expressed support for terrorist organizations, and claimed to have members of Hamas in his family.

During a search of his Manhattan residence, authorities discovered weapons and $750,000 in cash. Bazrouk had also traveled to Judea and Samaris and Jordan in late 2024.

Columbia University stated that Bazrouk is not affiliated with the institution. His attorney denied that he had any connection to the al-Qassam Brigades.

If convicted, Bazrouk faces up to 30 years in prison.