The Knesset’s Cabinet Committee for Legislation approved MK Simcha Rothman’s bill on Sunday to replace the term "West Bank" with the historically accurate names "Judea and Samaria" in Israeli legislation in a first reading.

The bill seeks to regularize the use of the term ‘Judea and Samaria’ in Israeli legislation, replacing other terms that refer to the same geographic area. This change aligns with the broader trend of reinforcing awareness of Israel’s legal connection to the region and preserving the historical rights of the Jewish People.

“Replacing the term ‘West Bank’ with ‘Judea and Samaria’ will reflect the legislature’s recognition of the Jewish People’s historical right to the land and correct a historical distortion. We must avoid using language that serves the enemy and supports a false narrative. Therefore, the significance of this change is immense," MK Simcha Rothman stated.

"I also congratulate Sen. Tom Cotton and Congresswoman Claudia Tenney who worked tirelessly to promote this important historical accuracy in the United States – and on this occasion, I call on other countries to follow suit. Am Yisrael Chai! The People of Israel live – in Judea and Samaria as well,” he added.