After four fully booked retreats, Amchaye Health Retreats is opening its final summer session for 2025 - five days of deep detox, physical and emotional healing, and nutritional transformation, all set in the serene surroundings of Nir Etzion Resort near the coast of Zichron Yaakov.

An English-speaking retreat will take place from August 31-September 4, 2025 (14-18 Elul)

Limited Spots Available - Registration Now Open!

Leading Experts - All on One Stage: Participants will enjoy top-tier lectures, experiential workshops, fitness sessions, delicious and healing food - and a warm, supportive atmosphere throughout.

Featured speakers include:

Rabbi Yuval Asherov HaCohen - Guest Lecturer, a leading voice in holistic health and Jewish spirituality. He will explore how toxin buildup is at the root of many illnesses - and how healing begins with nutrition, inner awareness, and spiritual connection.

Dr. Racheli Shapira - A senior cancer researcher with decades of experience, will discuss how lifestyle change can alter medical destiny.

Uri Ataria - International posture and movement expert, will teach simple and surprising methods to relieve chronic back, knee, and neck pain.

Shalom Fischer - Senior nutrition consultant, will offer personal consultations based on bloodwork (for a nominal fee).

A Personal Story: “I Chose Life”

One of the participants, Chaya Elinor Brown, arrived at the May retreat in a wheelchair, with advanced-stage cancer that had spread throughout her body.

“When I arrived, I had no hope left. One meeting with a nutrition expert gave me renewed faith and precise nutritional guidance.

During the retreat - I danced, I breathed, I laughed. I felt alive again. I call it: ‘And you shall choose life.’”

Special Rates:

Couple: ₪10,000

Single (shared room): ₪5,000

Single (private room): ₪7,700

Full Support Throughout the Retreat

The retreat will be accompanied by Hodaya Malka, founder of the “Alumot” health community, who will offer personal support and guidance to participants throughout the week.

“We don’t just teach health - we transform lives,” says Rabbi Ami Pykovski, founder of the Amchaye retreats.

“People leave feeling different. Healthier. Stronger. More connected. I’m just a messenger - and I’ve witnessed miracles.”

For details and registration: 052-896-7701 www.amchaye.com

