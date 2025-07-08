The Satmar Rebbe yesterday addressed the report about increased enforcement among IDF deserters, including yeshiva students and kollel members of conscription age, and called for steadfast adherence to the "way of Torah," in his words.

The Rebbe began his remarks by stating that the government, which he referred to as the "wicked government," is limiting the steps of Torah learners. "There is very troubling news coming from the Holy Land - the wicked government has announced that they are sending over fifty thousand draft orders to yeshiva students, and they are going to set up roadblocks around all the haredi cities, to stop those coming in and out and check who is not reporting to the recruitment office," he said.

He later referred to the report about the shortage of prison spaces. "We want to inform the wicked government that hundreds of cells in the prisons will not be enough for them, they will need thousands of cells for the thousands of yeshiva students who will not show up."

The Rebbe expressed his support for the haredi community in Israel. "We, from here - from New York - can only strengthen the hands of the people in Zion. A terrible decree seems to await a great trouble for the yeshiva students and kollel members."

However, he cast doubt on the true intentions: "We don't know at the moment if this is really their intention to do this, or if it is just a way to threaten the haredi Knesset members so they will agree to the new law."

"Everyone there are liars, and it could be just another political spin to get the rabbis' approval for the new law," he added.