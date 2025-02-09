The family of Alon Ohel, who was abducted by Hamas terrorists on October 7th, 2023, announced on Sunday that after 492 days of uncertainty, they have received their first sign from him. He is wounded and not receiving medical treatment.

Alon was kidnapped from the "death shelter" along with Eliya Cohen, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, and Or Levy (who was released yesterday).

According to the family, Alon has been held in tunnels in Gaza alongside hostages who were recently released.

"While we are relieved and emotional to know Alon is alive, we are also devastated and shocked by his severe physical and mental condition, and by the abuse that he and the other hostages continue to endure. Alon has survived the horror so far, but he has no time left! The release of the hostages cannot be delayed. These are all humanitarian cases!" the family stated.

They added: "Since his kidnapping, Alon has been held in harsh conditions in Hamas's underground tunnels, without daylight or access to basic human necessities. We have been informed that Alon is wounded in his eye. Additionally, he is being held in particularly severe captivity conditions, with serious food shortages."

The family described their difficult feelings: "We all sat crying on Saturday as we watched our dear brothers being released after their prolonged hell. We demand our leaders take the necessary humanitarian steps to rescue Alon and the other victims from the hell they are experiencing.

"Tomorrow, Alon will mark his 24th birthday in Hamas captivity - we call on the Prime Minister, the cabinet, and the Israeli government - time is running out. The second phase of the deal must be advanced to bring back all the hostages. It is your moral duty to do everything possible to save Alon and all the hostages," they stressed.