During a ceremony held in Washington, with the participation of ZAKA leaders and dozens of sheriffs from across the US, ZAKA’s CEO, Duby Weissenstern, and the National Sheriffs' Association’s CEO, Jonathan Thompson, signed an agreement for humanitarian cooperation to learn Jewish Law pertaining to dignity to the deceased.



The agreement aims to strengthen assistance in disaster areas throughout the US, both in routine and emergency situations, particularly pertaining to the treatment of dead bodies according to Jewish law. The agreement includes practical steps for cooperation, mutual training, coordinating response during emergencies, and a routine communication system between the organizations, for treating the deceased in mass casualty events and maintaining the dignity of dead bodies.



As part of the cooperation agreement, sheriffs across the US will also undergo special training in connection with Jewish communities in the US, to help them understand the unique needs of the relevant communities and provide sensitive and effective responses to events involving community members.

The US National Sheriffs' Association (NSA) unites 3,081 sheriffs from various districts across the US and provides them with professional support, training, and enhancement of local enforcement activities.



After the signing, ZAKA's CEO, Duby Weissenstern, stated: "This agreement represents a significant step in expanding ZAKA's humanitarian activities worldwide. The collaboration with the NSA enables us to improve our response during critical hours to ensure the dignity of the deceased. The agreement also opened the door for Jewish communities across the US and provided them with assistance through the local sheriff in dealing with local law enforcement authorities."



NSA’s CEO, Jonathan Thompson, noted: "Our connection with ZAKA, which brings extensive professional experience, is an important step in ensuring an effective and comprehensive response in emergencies and critical situations."