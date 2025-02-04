The protest moves to Washington: Reservists – Generation of Victory, a movement uniting thousands of IDF reservists, launched a campaign Tuesday night in Washington, featuring billboard trucks calling on Netanyahu to continue the war until Hamas is decisively defeated.

Over the next 48 hours, these trucks will circulate throughout Washington, D.C., coinciding with Prime Minister Netanyahu’s diplomatic meetings.

The trucks display messages in English, including: "Netanyahu, Destroy Hamas – the Test of a Lifetime," "More Rockets, More Sirens," and "How Long Until the Next October 7?!"

The Reservists – Generation of Victory movement stressed: "After sixteen months of fighting on all fronts and giving everything we have, we ask — what has changed? We expect a clear and tangible answer: the destruction of Hamas, ensuring no new terror group rises in Gaza, and never again an October 7-style massacre. Netanyahu and Trump — this is on you."