A military document found during battle in Gaza reveals that Mohammed Deif, a senior Hamas official, distributed the full operational order for the October 7th massacre to approximately twenty-five senior commanders in the organization on September 23rd, two weeks prior to the attack, as disclosed by Kan News.



According to the report, the document includes extensive details of the invasion plan, including the timing of the attack, the distribution of forces, and the precise targets for each unit. According to the data, the attack was planned to take place in three waves: the Nukhba forces opened the attack, followed by combined forces, and finally what was referred to as the "wave of volunteer civilians."

The document described precise stages of an attack, including massive rocket fire, the use of light aircraft and drones to disrupt Israeli observation systems, and a ground invasion. It also included detailed instructions for the allocation of forces in Israeli communities and IDF posts.



Despite the document being distributed to dozens of senior commanders, it did not leak to the Israeli security system. In additional, in a situational assessment meeting on September 27, ten days before the attack, the head of military intelligence and the former Minister of Defense assessed that Hamas was interested in a long-term arrangement with Israel.



The document also shows that Mohammed Deif, head of Hamas' military wing, rather than Yahya Sinwar, was the main leader of the attack, contrary to previous assessments.