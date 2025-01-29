An apartment in central Bnei Brak was sealed off on Tuesday by an administrative closure order after eleven illegal residents from Judea and Samaria were caught there.

The apartment, which served as a shelter for undocumented residents, i.e. those who do not hold residency permits, was exposed in a joint operation by the Bnei Brak - Ramat Gan police and municipal police inspectors.

The head of the Tel Aviv district police signed an administrative closure order for the apartment for thirty days, until February 26. The owner of the apartment, who was located by the police, was questioned under warning.

"This initiative is part of a large-scale battle against the employment, transportation and lodging of illegal residents," said a senior police source.

The apartment was located following searches initiated by the police force on January 27. The illegal residents who were caught at the scene were arrested and transferred for interrogation.