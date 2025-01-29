MK Evgeny Sova (Yisrael Beytenu), a member of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, spoke with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News on Tuesday, following a committee meeting in which IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi gave an overview on the issue of the enlistment of haredim as well as on the state of the war.

"The Chief of Staff was very open with the committee. We met him several times over the past year, and there were things we hadn't heard until now. Alongside the achievements in Gaza, there was of course also criticism. For example, regarding the humanitarian aid that Hamas seizes and our request that perhaps the IDF should distribute the aid," Sova said.

He stressed that "the term ceasefire was not mentioned in the committee, and even the Chief of Staff made that clear. Hamas was and will continue to be a terrorist organization. There are also questions for the political echelon. Those coalition members who frequently attack the army should first ask themselves and those who lead the political echelon, which is the Prime Minister, why he allows Hamas to remain the sovereign in the Strip."

Sova noted that the Chief of Staff also dealt with the haredi draft law. "He said that the army is not ready to take everyone in, and we emphasized the need for military readiness to take in ten thousand recruits from the haredi sector."

When asked about Shas MK Yossi Taieb's statement that his son, if instructed by his rabbis, would not enlist and would study Torah in prison, Sova responded, "I have not yet spoken with MK Taieb. He is a friend, and we have excellent relations. I deeply regret this statement, and I think he is wrong. He himself was a combat soldier, and this statement is unacceptable. It's not enough just to talk about conscription positively; there must also be sanctions, and that's what we heard from the Chief of Staff as well.”

“There must be a draft law for everyone. Anyone who turns 18 should report to the enlistment center. Then the army will decide - and if it sees you as a brilliant student, it might give you a deferment. It is unacceptable that tens of thousands of people get an automatic exemption, do not share in the burden, and also do not enter the job market for many years. We need a comprehensive draft law, without quotas, targets, or political deals," he concluded.

Watch the Hebrew interview:

