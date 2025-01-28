IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi delivered a briefing on Tuesday to the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee and said that Israel is closely supervising the implementation of the ceasefire agreement.

Asked about the Rafah Crossing, he answered: "The Gazans can exit through the Rafah Crossing into Eygpt, but only one way and they can not return to Gaza. The ISA, using cameras, will closely monitor those who cross the Rafah Crossing into Egypt."

During the classified discussion, Halevi noted that "Iran is deterred and is afraid and understands that it is not protected after the Israeli attack and after Israel took out two main arms - Hamas and Hezbollah."

He also sparked reactions from the committee when he said: "For 40 years I went to sleep ready for action and prepared for war," to which, several MKs commented: "Except for the night of October 6th."