Knesset Education Committee Chairman MK Yossi Taieb (Shas) said on Tuesday that if the IDF summoned his son to be drafted, he would obey the rabbis and not report for duty.

"My son is in the same position, he got a summons and asked me what to do. I told him to ask his yeshiva dean and act as he instructs," Taieb said in an interview with radio Kol Barama.

He added: "He sits and learns seriously, and loves to learn. We will do as he's told. If he is told that he needs to be arrested, then he'll be arrested and will study Torah in jail."