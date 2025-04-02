Bereaved parents Hagai Luber and Leli Dery responded to the claims that the protest march of the bereaved parents 'Marching for Conscription' that is taking place today (Wednesday) is organized by left-wing elements.

Luber, the father of fallen IDF soldier Elisha Yehonatan Luber, told Israel National News - Arutz Sheva that this march is a national initiative whose organizers come from across the political spectrum, including those on the political right. "I am a right-winger, I am a resident of Beit El, I was expelled from Gush Katif, look me in the eye, I and people like me are the founding nucleus of this wonderful march."']

Luber rejected claims that organizations affiliated with the left-wing anti-government protests are taking over the march: "It is a lie that leftist organizations, those from the Kaplan protests, are taking over this wonderful march. It is a blatant lie. The truth is that people from all walks of life come here. We do not ask them what they think about the government, and they come here with one, unequivocal call: join us in the service to protect the people of Israel."

He called on the MKs to act on the issue and enact a law that will increase the conscription rate in Israel: "This is the only message to our Knesset members, our elected officials - enact an effective law that will make people who have so far avoided conscription enlist. This is the only message of this march, and there is no other. Join us."

Dery, the mother of fallen soldier Saadia Yaakov Dery, added: "We call on our brothers - be with us, you want to fulfill this mitzvah. The campaign against us is poison, just calling me names."