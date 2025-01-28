Naama Levy, who was released from captivity in Gaza on Saturday after 477 days, posted her first message on her Instagram account on Tuesday evening, sharing her feelings about her days in captivity and thanking the IDF soldiers.

"I am finally home. I am safe and protected. I am surrounded by my family and friends, and I feel better every day," Levy wrote.

She shared her experiences from captivity and noted that "for the first fifty days after October 7th, I was alone for most of the time. After that, I spent time with my friends, who gave me strength and encouraged me. We strengthened each other until the day we were released and even afterwards."

Levy expressed hope for the return of the other hostages, and in particular mentioned Agam Berger: "We are waiting for Agami and the rest of the hostages so that we can complete our rehabilitation process."

At the end of her post, Levy thanked the IDF soldiers and the people of Israel for fighting for her release. "It's important for me to thank the IDF soldiers and the entire people of Israel – even while I was in captivity, I saw how you fought for me. Thank you all, I love you."

Levy was released together with Liri Albag, Karina Ariev and Daniella Gilboa. The four women tried to pass the time by keeping fit and exercising, despite the harsh conditions and lack of food.

Kan News reported that the four said that in the first weeks after they were taken hostage, they were kept in the home of a Palestinian family in Gaza City, where they had to cook for the family and themselves.

Every few days, the hostages were transferred from place to place, disguised as Palestinian women. The four stayed in apartments in Gaza City and in underground tunnels. One of the hostages spent a long time in the tunnels, where there was a minimal amount of food.