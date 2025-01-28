US President Donald Trump has invited Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to a meeting at the White House one week from today, on Tuesday, February 4, the Prime Minister's Office announced.

Prime Minister Netanyahu will be the first foreign leader to be invited to the White House during President Trump's second term.

The announcement comes one week after Trump's inauguration and a little over a week after the start of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Hamas terrorist organization that was reached thanks to Trump's intervention before he took office.

Trump earlier announced that he would meet Netanyahu in Washington"very soon."

The two leaders are expected to discuss the ongoing hostage crisis in Gaza and efforts to extend the ceasefire beyond the six weeks of the agreement's first phase. They will also likely discuss the Iranian issue and the ceasefire with the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon.

President Trump has repeatedly proposed relocating the population of Gaza for their own benefit. Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, he explained the reasoning: "People are dying there, and everything is demolished. We need to clean that place out." He later stated that he wanted to build housing for Gazans "far from conflict" and tell them 'You know, it's over.'"

As detailed in other press conferences, Trump's plan would involve the complete relocation of all of Gaza's population to alternative housing in a different country to rehabilitate the Gaza Strip in their absence.

In a recent estimate, he claimed that such a project would involve moving 1.5 million people. Such a relocation has an estimated cost in the billions of dollars, aside from ongoing costs of maintenance and security.