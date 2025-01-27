Dan Bitton is ill in bed with a rare liver disease. His situation is deteriorating, and there is nothing that can be done for him on this side of the ocean.

The only doctors who can perform the life-saving surgery that Dan needs are in the United States, and the surgery itself costs $360,000.

His wife, his children, his students, and his community are at a loss for what to do.

In desperation, the family has released his name today, asking all Jews to pray for Dan ben Chava, and contribute towards the costs of the surgery.

His wife, Leah, hurts: “For so many years, Dan was a rock. He was the kind of person you could count on - for support, advice, and encouragement. He took personal and communal responsibility. But now, as he writhes in pain on the couch, he is a shadow of himself.”

Leah is beside herself, “Could it be that his life, which was only dedicated to helping and teaching others, has a price tag?

“My husband is so sick! Pray for him, and help us pay for his life-saving surgery!”

DONATE HERE TO SAVE DAN’S LIFE