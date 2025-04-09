The death toll from Tuesday’s catastrophic roof collapse at a popular nightclub in the Dominican Republic has climbed to 98, with more than 160 others injured. Rescue teams, aided by heavy machinery, drones, and search dogs, continue a relentless effort to locate survivors amid the wreckage.

The incident occurred at Jet Set, a renowned nightclub in Santo Domingo that has been a staple of the city’s nightlife for five decades. Best known for its iconic Monday night live music events, the club was packed with attendees for a merengue concert when the roof gave way.

Among the casualties were several high-profile individuals, including a provincial governor, a sitting member of the Dominican Republic’s Congress, two former U.S. Major League Baseball players, and celebrated merengue artist Rubby Pérez, who was performing on stage when the structure collapsed.

Authorities have yet to determine how many people were inside at the time, though estimates suggest between 500 and 1,000 guests may have been present. Even twelve hours after the collapse, rescue workers were still pulling victims—both deceased and alive—from the debris.

Club owner Antonio Espaillat expressed deep sorrow in a statement shared on social media: “There are not enough words to express the pain this event causes. What happened has been devastating for everyone.”

The cause of the collapse remains unknown, and it is unclear when the roof was last inspected or repaired. Jet Set management has pledged full cooperation with the ongoing investigation.

President Luis Abinader visited the disaster site on Wednesday and has declared three days of national mourning to honor the victims of this national tragedy.