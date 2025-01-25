The IDF on Saturday night clarified that it had responded to terrorists who posed a threat to soldiers in Gaza.

In an announcement, the IDF confirmed, "Over the past day, IDF troops operated against threats posed to them in the Gaza Strip. ‏In the central Gaza Strip, IDF troops identified several gatherings of dozens of suspects that posed a threat to the forces. The troops fired warning shots to address the threat."

The IDF stressed, "‏Contrary to the reports made over the past several hours, the IDF only fired warning shots in order to distance the suspects, and did not aim to shoot the suspects or to cause harm. We emphasize that as of now, we are unaware of any harm caused to the suspects as a result of the shooting.

"‏The IDF is determined to fully maintain the terms of the agreement in order to return the hostages. The IDF is prepared for any scenario and will continue to take any necessary actions to thwart any immediate threat to IDF soldiers.

"‏The IDF calls the residents of Gaza to follow its announcements and avoid approaching the troops deployed in the area."

In a similar announcement Friday night, the IDF said, "Over the past day, IDF troops operated against threats posed to them in the Gaza Strip."

"In several areas in the Gaza Strip, IDF troops identified a number of suspects who posed a threat to them, and fired warning shots toward the suspects who then retreated in response."

"In the central Gaza Strip, the troops identified a suspect who posed a threat to them and fired warning shots toward him. Since the suspect did not distance himself and continued to pose a threat to the troops, shots were fired in order to thwart the threat."