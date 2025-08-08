A new survey conducted by the Lazar Research Institute revealed that if elections were held today, the Likud party would remain the largest in the Knesset, with 23 seats.

The poll, conducted for Maariv, also revealed that a party led by Naftali Bennett would secure 21 seats, while a party headed by former IDF Chief of Staff and MK Gadi Eisenkot would become the third-largest with 11 seats.

The Democrats, formed by a Labor-Meretz merger, would receive 10 seats.

Sephardic-haredi Shas would win nine seats, Yisrael Beytenu eight, and United Torah Judaism and Yesh Atid would win seven seats each. Otzma Yehudit would win six seats.

The poll predicted that the Arab parties, Ra'am (United Arab List) and Hadash-Ta'al, would win five seats each, while Blue and White and Religious Zionism would win four seats each.

Divided into blocs, the coalition parties would win 49 seats, while the center-left would win 61 seats. The Arab parties, which traditionally join neither coalition, would hold the remaining ten seats.

The data also revealed that most of Eisenkot’s support comes not from the coalition, but mainly from Blue and White and Yesh Atid voters.

Regarding the failure of hostage negotiations, the poll found that 66% of Israelis blame Hamas, with 44% holding them solely responsible and 22% blaming them mainly. 15% blame Israel, 13% say both sides are equally responsible, and 6% are unsure.