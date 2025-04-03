Suhail al-Hindi, a member of Hamas's political bureau, said on Wednesday that his organization is prepared to release Israeli hostages in exchange for an end to the war in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement quoted by the Shehab news agency, al-Hindi said that Hamas is "ready to release the hostages if the conditions are met, including an end to the war against Gaza, the full opening of the crossings to allow the entry of necessary humanitarian aid, and the start of Gaza's reconstruction."

Al-Hindi called on the international community to stand by the humanitarian rights of the Palestinian Arab people in the Gaza Strip by “lifting the siege on Gaza, ending the policy of starvation, and allowing the entry of humanitarian aid.”

He further stated that Hamas rejects Israel's demands to disarm and exile its leaders, emphasizing that "Hamas will never raise a white flag and will not give up on the release of security prisoners as part of a just and comprehensive exchange deal."