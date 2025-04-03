Hamas has opted not to respond to Israel’s latest counter-proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza, instead reaffirming its commitment to the terms set forth by international mediators, a Hamas official told Reuters on Wednesday.

On March 29, Israel confirmed it had submitted a revised proposal to mediators, working in full coordination with the United States, following Hamas’s earlier acceptance of a ceasefire framework outlined by Egypt and Qatar.

A document reviewed by Reuters indicates that the mediators’ proposal aligns with the ceasefire plan from January 17 and would extend the truce for an additional 50 days.

The agreement stipulates that negotiations for a subsequent phase must be concluded before the extended ceasefire period expires. Under the terms of the deal, Edan Alexander, a 21-year-old Israeli soldier and US citizen, would be released on the first day of the ceasefire’s implementation.

Additionally, Hamas has agreed to release four Israeli hostages—one every 10 days—contingent on Israel’s release of 250 terrorist prisoners, along with 2,000 detainees apprehended following Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel.

The proposal also includes provisions for halting Israeli military operations, reopening crossings to facilitate humanitarian aid, and reinstating access through the Netzarim Corridor to allow vehicle movement between northern and southern Gaza.

Israel ended the ceasefire and launched surprise strikes against terrorist targets in Gaza in mid-March, following Hamas’ refusal to release more hostages and its rejection of US envoy Steve Witkoff’s proposal for a ceasefire.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt later told reporters that President Donald Trump "fully supports" Israel's attack on the Gaza Strip.

Trump’s National Security Adviser, Mike Waltz, similarly expressed support for Israel’s renewed military campaign against the Hamas terrorist organization.

“Israel has every right to defend its people from Hamas terrorists. The ceasefire would have been extended if Hamas released all remaining hostages. Instead, they chose war,” Waltz wrote on X.