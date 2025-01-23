The Negev district police recently carried out operations against shootings, illegal arms drug possession, and violence, targeting Bedouin villages in the south. Officers raided areas with ongoing family feuds to enforce law and order.

In Rahat, officers seized a Glock pistol, 5.56mm rifle ammunition, a vest, and holsters. In a different neighborhood, a raid yielded a Kalashnikov, a pistol, a grenade, weapon parts, and around 10 kilos of crystal meth.

Another search near Al-Huzayl found about 13 kg of hashish, dozens of rounds of ammunition, and 17 magazines for pistols and M16 rifles. 22 suspects were arrested in connection with family feuds regarding criminal enterprises.

In Al-Sayyid, police found an M16, a Glock-style Airsoft pistol, ammunition, and approximately 1.8 million shekels in cash suspected to be from criminal activity. Three suspects were arrested for illegal arms possession and harboring 12 unlawful residents from the Palestinian Authority.

In Lakiya, police seized an FN MAG and a spare barrel hidden in a bed. Six suspects were apprehended in connection to illegal arms and shooting at government buildings.

In Tel Sheva, a suspect was arrested while transporting an M16, magazines, and weapon parts. In Hura, police found an M16, magazines, and around 36,000 shekels in cash. In Bir Hadaj, a search turned up three handguns, one Glock and two FNs.