The Jerusalem Magistrate's Court recently ruled, as part of a settlement agreement, that the Israel Police will compensate a Jewish resident who was injured in a severe violent incident by Border Police officers during the evacuation of a vineyard near Shilo, in the sum of 30,000 shekels.

The incident took place in February 2023, when Jewish-owned agricultural land near Shilo was evacuated. The young man, who had arrived at the site with others to protest against the demolition, was severely assaulted by police officers, he said.

According to the lawsuit filed through Honenu, the young man's lawyer, Adv. Wiesel, described the incident as "unrestrained violence.” He said that the police strangled the man, kicked him in the face with great force, and punched him, even though he was already lying on the road with three policemen leaning over him.

The settlement agreement between the parties, which was approved by the court, did not include any admission of guilt by the police, but it was determined that the man would receive financial compensation for the damages he suffered.

Following the decision, Adv. Wiesel said: "We expect the Israel Police to learn the lesson and put a stop to their violence against Jewish residents of Judea and Samaria. It is inconceivable that while the police is patient with other demonstrators, right wing residents continue to be a legitimate target for violent police attacks."