Bodies of terrorists have begun to be extracted from the rubble in the Gaza Strip, after the withdrawal of IDF forces from the Strip with the start of the ceasefire.

Among others, Hamas informed the families of senior terrorists Marwan Issa and Rawhi Mushtaha that their bodies were found among the rubble.

Channel 12 News reported that the body of terrorist Mohammed Abu-Jasser, who murdered Border Police officer Barel Hadaria Shmueli in August 2021, was also found.

Barel's family received notice back in April that Abu-Jasser had been eliminated, and now with the understanding that his body was likely discovered among the rubble in the Strip, it has finally received some closure.

Shmueli was shot at close range on the night of August 21, 2021 during a Hamas-instigated riot at the Gaza border fence.

He was hospitalized in critical condition and succumbed to his wounds a week later.

The police posthumously awarded him the Medal of Distinguished Service for bravery, resourcefulness, and dedication in thwarting the infiltration of terrorists and preventing harm to communities located near the border.