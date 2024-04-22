The mother of First Sergeant Barel Hadaria Shmueli, a 21-year-old from Be'er Yaakov, announced today (Monday) on social media that the terrorist who murdered her son at the Gaza Strip border has been killed along with his family, and their house was destroyed.

The mother, Nitza, wrote "So today, on the eve of Passover, I received official notification that the terrorist who murdered my son Barel was killed along with his family, and their house was destroyed. Why wasn't it the ISA who informed me? I must mention that the terrorist was killed after participating in the October 7th massacre.''

Knesset member Almog Cohen wrote on Twitter: "When we established 'Sayeret Barel' together with my friends, we sought the character that flows in the veins of the Negev, the unifying figure, the fearless fighter on one hand and the tireless romantic on the other. That was our Barel, and in his name, we established this wonderful project.''

''We received proof on October 7th when his unit members defended with their bodies the beautiful Negev, alongside Sayeret Barel soldiers who participated in the battle of Ofakim.''

''Today we have come full circle, and the cowardly Gaza terrorist who murdered Barel and participated in the October 7th massacre ascended into the heavens, there is no feeling of satisfaction, but there is closure. Thus shall be done to anyone who raises his hands against a citizen of the State of Israel. Am Yisrael Chai".