President Isaac Herzog met on Tuesday with the Prime Minister of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

During their meeting, President Herzog thanked the Qatari Prime Minister for his significant efforts in advancing the ongoing hostage deal.

The Qatari Prime Minister reaffirmed his commitment to implementing all stages of the agreement. President Herzog shared with him the profound emotions experienced across Israel following the release of three hostages, Romi, Doron, and Emily, earlier this week.

The President also emphasized the deep pain and grief endured by Israeli society, particularly by the families of the victims and the hostages since the October 7 massacre.

He reiterated Israel’s unwavering commitment to securing the release of all remaining hostages and the fundamental human need to relieve the suffering of the families of those still held captive