A four-year-old girl was brought to a clinic in Ar'ara BaNegev in southern Israel after being left for an extended period in a closed vehicle. Magen David Adom (MDA) teams were forced to pronounce her death. The police have opened an investigation.

The child was brought to the local clinic with signs of heatstroke and burns.

Following resuscitation efforts, MDA paramedics were forced to pronounce her dead at the scene.

MDA emergency medical responders Eliyosef Almalach and Ahmad Abu Tsaluk said: “This is a shocking case. When we arrived at the local clinic, a four-year-old girl was brought to us unconscious after being left for a long time in a closed vehicle.

"We began performing medical examinations and found that she had no pulse and was not breathing, and she suffered from signs of heatstroke and severe burns on her body. We began resuscitation efforts, but unfortunately, we had to pronounce her dead on site,” they added.

Israel is in the midst of an extreme heat wave. Tempratures have surpassed 100 degrees Fahrenheit in Jerusalem and can be even higher in the Negev.