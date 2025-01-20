At the Political-Security cabinet meeting held on Friday, Prime Minister Netanyahu presented to the ministers a text that includes a commitment to resume combat operations in Gaza until Hamas is destroyed if understandings are not reached on the continued implementation of the second and third stages of the plan for the release of the remaining hostages.

According to a report by Kan News, Netanyahu presented the document in light the demand of the Religious Zionism Party's ministers to approve a decision on the renewal of the war after the ceasefire.

The ministers discussed a commitment that the IDF would resume the war "to destroy Hamas" if the agreement with the terrorist organization is not extended. The proposal states that the war will be renewed "if an additional hostage release plan is not approved."

The proposal presented to the cabinet on the resumption of fighting if the agreement collapses: In the event that the negotiations on phases two and three do not mature into an additional plan for the release of hostages, the fighting in the Gaza Strip will continue in order to destroy the military capabilities and governmental and organizational infrastructures of Hamas and Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip and create the conditions for the return of all the hostages.

The proposal further details the significance of the continued fighting, including the elimination of senior Hamas officials and the application of pressure on the entire organizational and economic structure with the aim of completely destroying the terrorist organization.

The Political-Security Cabinet also decided to update the war goals and add a goal to strengthen security in Judea and Samaria in light of the hostage and ceasefire deal.