Outgoing US President Joe Biden signed pre-emptive pardons for multiple members of his family in the final minutes of his presidency Monday, effectively ending a five-year investigation into allegations that the Biden family engaged in influence peddling during his terms in office.

The pardons apply to Biden's brothers, James and Frank, and to his sister, Valerie.

In a statement on the pardons, Biden claimed, “My family has been subjected to unrelenting attacks and threats, motivated solely by a desire to hurt me—the worst kind of partisan politics. Unfortunately, I have no reason to believe these attacks will end."

“I believe in the rule of law, and I am optimistic that the strength of our legal institutions will ultimately prevail over politics. But baseless and politically motivated investigations wreak havoc on the lives, safety, and financial security of targeted individuals and their families. Even when individuals have done nothing wrong and will ultimately be exonerated, the mere fact of being investigated or prosecuted can irreparably damage their reputations and finances," he said.

“That is why I am exercising my power under the Constitution to pardon James B. Biden, [his wife] Sara Jones Biden, [first sister] Valerie Biden Owens, [her husband] John T. Owens, and [first brother] Francis W. Biden. The issuance of these pardons should not be mistaken as an acknowledgment that they engaged in any wrongdoing, nor should acceptance be misconstrued as an admission of guilt for any offense.”

This is not the first time Biden has pardoned members of his family. Last month, Biden signed a full and unconditional pardon for his son, Hunter, on gun crime and tax convictions reversing his previous pledge that he would not pardon his son.

“Today, I signed a pardon for my son Hunter. From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department’s decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted,” Biden said in a statement announcing the pardon.

Earlier today (Monday), issued a series of last-minute pardons designed to pre-emptively prevent President-elect Donald Trump from using legal warfare against his political opponents, the New York Times reported.

The pardons were issued for former Rep. Liz Cheney, one of Trump's biggest opponents from the Republican Party, Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, former Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman Gen. Mark A. Milley, and all members of the Congressional Committee that investigated the violent events of January 6, 2021.