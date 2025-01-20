Outgoing US President Joe Biden issued a series of last-minute pardons designed to pre-emptively prevent President-elect Donald Trump from using legal warfare against his political opponents, the New York Times reported.

The pardons were issued for former Rep. Liz Cheney, one of Trump's biggest opponents from the Republican Party, Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, former Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman Gen. Mark A. Milley, and all members of the Congressional Committee that investigated the violent events of January 6, 2021.

Biden explained his reasoning for these pre-emptive pardons, stating, “These are exceptional circumstances, and I cannot in good conscience do nothing. Baseless and politically motivated investigations wreak havoc on the lives, safety and financial security of targeted individuals and their families."

“Even when individuals have done nothing wrong — and in fact have done the right thing — and will ultimately be exonerated, the mere fact of being investigated or prosecuted can irreparably damage reputations and finances," he said.

Today is Biden's last day in office. The 82-year-old career politician served as Senator for the State of Delaware from 1973 until 2009 and as Vice President from 2009-2016. He was elected the 47th President of the United States in 2020, beating out then-incumbent President Donald Trump. He is finishing his one term as President, having dropped out of the 2024 presidential race last summer.

At 12 p.m. Eastern Standard Time today, Donald Trump will be sworn-in as the 47th President.