Yizhar Lifshitz, son of Oded who is being held by Hamas in Gaza, and of Yocheved who was freed after 17 days in captivity, arrived on Sunday evening at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv and expressed joy over the release of Romi Gonen, Doron Steinbrecher and Emily Damari from captivity.

"It's important to say that this is a great day for everyone who invested effort, and first and foremost, all the wounded and the deceased, police, firefighters, United Hatzalah, and everyone who was part of October 7th. They should see the girls we brought out from this hell and understand that the effort was not in vain. I see this as a great victory," Lifshitz told Arutz Sheva-Israel National News.

"We are at the start of a deal to bring back all the hostages, and we won't let go. We have received a lot of energy. We are at the beginning of a healing process, both for society and for us. If the country does not manage to meet all the conditions or if Hamas violates them, then we might return to fighting. We need to invest a lot of energy to not let go of this thread of returning the hostages," he added.

Dani Miran, father of Omri who is being held hostage by Hamas, said, "My son is not part of this current deal, but I am very happy for those who have returned, and every return is joyous for the entire people of Israel. Everyone is excited. We should have released everyone together. It's foolish that they keep fraying our nerves like this every week."

Watch the interview in Hebrew:

