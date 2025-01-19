Zvi Zussman, the father of Sergeant First Class (res.) Ben Zussman who fell during combat in the Gaza Strip, participated in the rally at Hostages’ Square in Tel Aviv on Saturday night.

"The agreement signed by the State of Israel is a tough one," Zussman stated, "but we did it for a good reason - to bring back the living hostages and the dead hostages for burial in Israel."

The bereaved father continued, "Now, after we have severely harmed the enemy, after bringing the first deal, after several rescue operations, and now as we stand at the threshold of a second deal with the last hope to bring everyone, all 98, back home - we can say that victory is within reach."

"Indeed, on October 7th, we failed and suffered a very severe blow, with the loss of many lives and the capturing of many hostages, and we are paying the price of that failure, among other things, with the agreement that is now being implemented," he added, "but it's important to say that we are winning. My son went out to defend our beautiful land, and he succeeded. Thanks to him and many others, we defended and protected our country."

Zussman said with emotion, "Thank you, my beloved son, and thank you, the soldiers who sacrificed your lives for this victory."

"It's time to stop the war," said the father, "to realize the achievements and bring back all the hostages, all 98, without giving up on the goals of the war, the same goals which I am convinced the country’s leaders will know how to implement at the right time and in the right way. But now I repeat, it's time to stop the war and bring everyone back, all 98, to Israel."

"The united stand of the Israeli public to bring back all 98 hostages on one hand, and on the other, mutual responsibility in the face of the costs and risks we are taking, heralds the beginning of reconciliation in our country," Zussman concluded. "We are now facing the toughest challenge of all; it's time for the Israeli spirit and mutual responsibility, it's time to listen to each other and respond to the pain and fears of each other."