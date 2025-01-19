The State Attorney’s Office, which represents the Israeli government, submitted its position overnight Saturday regarding the petition that was filed to the Supreme Court against the implementation of the hostage release deal.

"Following the directive of the political echelon, starting this evening, personal phone calls have begun to be made to the families of the murdered, informing them that the terrorists involved in the murder of their loved ones are expected to be released as part of the outline for the return of the hostages approved by the government. Notifications to the families of the murdered, victims of hostilities, are delivered through the National Insurance Institute. Notifications to the families of fallen IDF soldiers, police officers, and members of other security forces are delivered by representatives of the IDF, Israel Police, and other security agencies," the State Attorney’s Office said in its response to the court.

"The great pain of the petitioners over the outline decided upon by the government to release the hostages, which includes the release of abhorrent terrorists, some of whom are murderers, is evident from the pages of the petition. The heart goes out to the petitioners and the other families affected by terror, but the petition should be dismissed," it added.

The Supreme Court is expected to reject the petitions and allow the deal to be implemented starting with the ceasefire on Sunday morning, and from 4:00 p.m., the first wave in which three hostages will be released.

In the previous hostage deal in November 2023, the Supreme Court summarily dismissed petitions against the release of terrorists.