In a statement to the press on Tuesday, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sharren Haskel discussed the emerging hostage deal.

"Israel is deeply committed to securing their release and is working relentlessly to reach an agreement. We will soon see whether the other side is genuinely interested in reaching an agreement. I hope we will witness progress in the near future."

In her remarks, she addressed the families of the hostages and said: "We know you have lived a nightmare for the last 466 days. Despite the importance of what Israel is negotiating, let's not forget the hell the hostages have endured since October 7."