An Israeli source says that contrary to Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's accusations, only hamas is currently preventing the finalization of a deal and the release of hostages "as we have repeatedly claimed by senior members of the American administration", the source added.

"What has now changed Hamas's position is the tremendous achievements of Israel in the war: the shattering of Hezbollah and the elimination of Nasrallah, the direct attacks on Iran, the elimination of Yahya Sinwar and the rest of Hamas's leadership, the intensified military pressure on Hamas in Gaza, and the fall of the Assad regime in Syria. This in addition to the great political pressure exerted by the newly elected American president, Donald Trump, on Hamas.''

''Hamas was unwilling to release more than 12 hostages, was unwilling to reach a deal as long as Israel remained in Gaza, and was unwilling to allow Israel to remain on the Philadelphi corridor after it had taken it over. It was Hamas that changed its position - not Israel.''

Earlier today, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir had denounced the emerging hostage deal as surrender to Hamas, and urged Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich to join him in resigning from the government in protest should Israel accept it.

"The deal is a surrender to Hamas," he declared. "Our political power prevented its implementation before, but now new government supporters are in favor, so we need significant opposition to stop it."

He appealed to Minister Smotrich: "Let's join forces against this surrender deal. Our party alone can't block it. We must inform the Prime Minister that if he proceeds, we'll leave the government. Even in opposition, we won't topple him, yet cooperation is our only way to prevent this surrender and honor our soldiers' sacrifices."

Ben-Gvir criticized the deal's plans to release many terrorist prisoners, and claimed it will reintroduce threats to Israel's southern border, undoing military achievements. He stressed that the deal was not a hard decision to rescue hostages but a conscious choice risking many Israeli lives. He calls for halting humanitarian aid to Gaza and intensifying military action against Hamas.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich also criticized the deal, calling it catastrophic for national security. He stated that his party won't support a deal releasing arch-terrorists, hampering war efforts, and abandoning hostages. He urged strong military action to end Hamas' control and recover all the hostages.