The Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, led by MK Yuli Edelstein (Likud), held a hearing this morning (Tuesday) on the haredi draft law. Defense Minister Israel Katz presented the main guidelines for the proposed law.

''I came here today to present principles for a recruitment plan that will bring thousands of haredim into significant service, while ensuring conditions that respect their lifestyle, intending to ease the burden on regular service soldiers, reserves, and standing army,'' Katz began.

"Two main principles guide me: first, ensuring recruitment and integration of the haredi community into significant service, while respecting their way of life; second, preserving the Jewish Torah world. I will not advance legislation that does not meet these two principles," said Minister Katz.

He declared that the new target would be half of each year's students enlisting. "The first target is set at 50% of the annual cycle, gradually increasing each year until the seventh year. First year 4,800, second year 5,700. Economic sanctions are proposed for not meeting annual targets, including institutional sanctions on all yeshivas."

For the first time, he included personal sanctions in the proposed law. "Secondly, personal sanctions on all security service candidates, both students and non-students. For example, regarding daycare and similar matters, the committee will need to decide they won't be granted. I believe that those who neither study nor serve should face sanctions. But through dialogue, I was convinced sanctions should apply not only to yeshivas but also to students, something unprecedented."

Katz emphasized that "the exemption age will be 26. Contrary to popular belief, civilian national service will not be included in the targets, aside from security services, with numerical limitations to maintain service within the IDF. If targets are not met over time, the government will pass new legislation approved by the Knesset, and during this period all sanctions will remain applicable."

"Because the haredim constitute a third of Israel's population, it's crucial to advance legislation based on dialogue and agreement, including with haredi leaders. Additionally, solutions must address the deficiencies in previous arrangements nullified by the Supreme Court. The targets need to be realistic and reflect the proper ratio between desire and feasibility."

Katz's speech was repeatedly interrupted by families of the hostages protesting the emerging deal.

MK Edelstein has declared that the committee would summon the Chief of Staff to a meeting next week to present the IDF's position on the matter.

In response to the announcement of the sanctions for non-enlistment, the Jerusalemite Faction haredi sect intends to stage large protests in Jerusalem later today.