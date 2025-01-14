MK Tzvi Sukkot (Religious Zionist Party) clarified in an interview with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News that the words of Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who stated that the hostage release deal being negotiated with Hamas is nothing but a catastrophe, were uttered after a very long meeting with the Prime Minister and an understanding of where they are heading. "An understanding that this is a security catastrophe for the State of Israel, a move we cannot allow to happen."

"A lot of blood of many sons has been spilled here in this war, to bring security to the State of Israel, and we cannot return to October 6th. There is no chance in the world that we will agree to something that brings Israel back to October 6th, and in our understanding, that is what this deal does, in addition to the fact that it abandons the rest of the hostages."

Sukkot noted that he has not yet met with Minister Smotrich to get the full details of Smotrich’s meeting with Netanyahu, but in his understanding, "the intention is to go to a deal where Hamas' demands are met, leaving the rest of the hostages in Gaza, which is a terrible and horrifying event. We have no authority to look into the eyes of the families of the hostages and say 'you yes' and 'you no,' who gets to be released and who stays in Gaza, who knows for how long, and on the other hand, there is no way we will sign a deal that brings Hamas back to power in Gaza and brings Israel back to October 6th."

"This is a completely irresponsible event, after seeing what happened here, after seeing the greatest massacre that occurred here. We went to a war that is more just than any other, and we are still paying painful and difficult prices," said Sukkot, firmly stating that there is no chance his party will support a move that would bring about a return to the reality of October 6, 2023.

On the question of "until when," Sukkot responds and notes that it is a frustrating issue, due to the fact that, for over a year now, there has been a call to change the policy, to stop the transfer of humanitarian aid that ends up in Hamas' hands, a move that is immoral and unprincipled, and that allows Hamas to make demands. "This is the first thing that needs to stop," he said, hoping that this issue will be the first to change immediately upon Donald Trump's entry into the White House.

Sukkot further stated that "the method of raids must change. This approach is not proving itself effective in the long run, and therefore we need to implement the Generals’ Plan, despite the opposition from the Military Advocate General. Tell her that with all due respect, if it doesn't suit her, she can go home. This plan is what will clear the Gaza Strip of terrorists and terrorism, and this must be implemented at the right pace and at the right time, alongside encouraging migration and territorial capture, and I hope we will succeed in implementing this."

Sukkot also noted the pressures the government faces, both from the US and other foreign entities, as well as from within, from opposition figures, protesters, and others demanding an immediate end to the war.

On the criticism and concern heard in recent about the pressures that Trump is likely putting on Israel to promote the deal, which he defines as a catastrophe, Sukkot said, "We did not define Trump as the Messiah. Trump is a leader of a superpower with different interests. He is not the one who will save the State of Israel. He will allow more than the current administration, and this has consequences, but we certainly do not tie the security of Israel to any other country. That will not happen."

He clarified that even during Trump's term, "only the State of Israel and only the soldiers of Israel will provide, with God's help, security to the citizens of the State of Israel. Certainly, our security is not dependent on this or that President in the White House."

