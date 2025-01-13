Member of the security cabinet and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich is sharply criticizing the emerging deal with Hamas.

"This deal is a catastrophe for Israel’s national security. We will not support a surrender deal that includes the release of arch-terrorists, stops the war and undermines achievements that we obtained with much blood, as well as abandoning many hostages," declared Smotrich.

He added, "Now is the time to fight on with full force, to conquer and cleanse the entire Gaza Strip, to finally take control of humanitarian aid from Hamas, and to open the gates of hell on Gaza until the complete surrender of Hamas and the return of all hostages."