During a five-minute speech from the Knesset podium, MK Tzvi Succot (Religious Zionism) repeatedly called on MK Meirav Ben Ari — opposition coordinator and head of the Yesh Atid faction — to condemn what he described as “blood libels against IDF soldiers.”

Succot warned that Ben Ari’s refusal to speak out undermines national resilience and dishonors those fighting for Israel’s security.

“There was a libel against our fighters, against IDF soldiers, and instead of defending them, you’re ignoring it,” Succot charged at Ben Ari. “This is being broadcast live, and our soldiers are watching this situation. It’s a disgrace.”

“Our fighters go to war for us, and you, as a Member of Knesset, can’t bring yourself to say one word in their defense? What’s so hard about saying ‘don’t slander IDF soldiers?'” he continued.

In response, Ben Ari’s office told Arutz Sheva-Israel National News: “No draft-dodger — especially one who tried to enlist multiple times and was firmly rejected — will tell me how to support IDF soldiers. I also recommend he stop trespassing on military bases and report for police questioning.”