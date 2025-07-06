**MK Tzvi Succot Wins Legal Victory Over Unlawful Confiscation of Personal Firearm**

MK Tzvi Succot (Religious Zionism) secured a legal victory this week after the police agreed to pay him NIS 7,500 in compensation for the unlawful confiscation of his personal firearm. The agreement came as part of a settlement reached following three years of legal proceedings.

The incident occurred in February 2022, prior to Succot’s election to the Knesset. Alongside other activists, including public figures and Knesset members, Succot helped establish a protest outpost named “Ma’aleh Paula” near Kibbutz Beit Kama in the Negev, highlighting the challenges facing settlement in southern Israel. Although the event was entirely demonstrative and his weapon was not used in any way, Succot was required to surrender it to police, who held the firearm for six weeks.

Succot was represented by attorney Menashe Yado of the Honenu legal organization, who argued that the weapon’s confiscation had no legal basis. “Throughout the event, the weapon was never used, and no circumstances justified its seizure,” the lawsuit stated. “The cited reason - trespassing - was baseless, and the weapon was confiscated and held unlawfully until its return by court order.”

Succot initially sought NIS 30,000 in damages, citing the harm to his personal security and his ability to protect his family living in Yitzhar. The settlement ultimately concluded with an agreed compensation of NIS 7,500.

MK Succot commented: “Just as we have worked in the past to promote settlement throughout the country, we will continue to act today - around the clock - for its development. I thank my attorney Menashe Yado for his professional handling of the case and am glad to leave this matter behind us.”