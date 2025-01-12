An anti-Israel activist who gained infamy when she used her commencement speech to bash the State of Israel is at it again, this time blaming Israel for the wildfires that have devasted much of Los Angeles over the last week, the New York Post reported.

Fatima Mousa Mohammed wrote on X on Wednesday, “Dropping hundreds of thousands of tons of bombs on Gaza, turning it into a blazing inferno, has consequences that extend beyond our moral condemnation — there are climate consequences that will find us all."

She later added, “You cannot care about the quality of rain failing in one part of the world while ignoring the rain of fire you help fund in others. The climate crisis will only worsen, and our complacency will only fuel the flames." She also wrote, “The flames of Gaza will not stop there, they will find us all if we don’t stop them … None of us are spared in the eye of the empire.”

The first of the recent wildfires that have caused so much devastation in Los Angeles broke out on Tuesday last week. Well over 100,000 people have been evacuated, thousands of homes, businesses, and other buildings have been burned to the ground, and at least 16 people have died.

Municipal and state leaders have been criticized for their responses and lack of preparedness, including a lack of water in fire hydrants preventing firefighters from being able to properly fight the fires.

Mohammed is not the only person to blame the wildfires in southern California on climate change. However, her choice to blame Israel for the effects of climate change in California is unique and without evidence.

In her diatribe at her CUNY commencement speech in May 2023, Mohammed denounced Israel for “settler colonialism” and claimed it was guilty of “indiscriminate” murder of Palestinian Arabs.

She also alleged that the Israeli government was “carrying on the ongoing Nakba” and was behind “lynch mobs” and called for resistance to “Zionism around the world.”