A formal delegation from the Yesha Council is set to attend President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration ceremonies to represent Judea and Samaria and express support for the new administration.

The delegation will include several governors from various regional councils in Judea and Samaria. Governor Yossi Dagan of Samaria and Governor Israel Ganz of Binyamin, the chairman of the council, were formally invited over a month ago. The delegation plans to participate in additional inauguration-related events and meet key figures and the Jewish community in the U.S.

Israel Ganz stated: "We are leaving on behalf of Judea and Samaria residents to stand alongside our friend and President Trump at the inauguration. The invitation we received from the administration reflects shared values between Israel, the settlements, and the U.S. rooted in biblical principles. We share a common value struggle against the global axis of evil, with the settlements being the spearhead protecting Israel, the U.S., and the free world. We believe significant achievements can bring stability to the world order, and we wish Trump success in this endeavor. We continue to strengthen ties with top administration officials for this purpose."

Yossi Dagan added: "The delegation to Trump's inauguration brings our blessing to the new administration. For years, we've been working to strengthen ties with our elected friends in the U.S., presenting a major opportunity for the State of Israel and its government to achieve great things for Israel, reinforce nation building and holding onto the Land of Israel. We travel together to cooperate and see great importance in maintaining ties with the new American administration and strengthening support for new towns in Judea and Samaria, both on the international stage and among Jewish communities in the U.S."

Or Peron-Zumer, governor of Oranit, commented: "This delegation will showcase the tight and blessed cooperation between the President-elect and his team with the towns of Judea and Samaria, establishing a practical and future-oriented stance. We will attend the President's inauguration to strengthen, support, and ensure this genuine friendship lasts and grows. I hope the President's unequivocal declaration of recovering the hostages will also manifest, allowing the whole of Israel to focus on its resurgence."