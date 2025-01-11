An academic study in the journal Lancet, conducted by experts from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, in collaboration with Yale University and other academic institutions, claims that the death toll in Gaza during the first nine months of the war, until June 30, 2024, was 64,260 people.

This figure is 40% higher than the official figure released by the Gaza Health Ministry, managed by Hamas.

The Palestinian health ministry, managed by Hamas, reported the death toll by June 30 last year as 37,877. The researchers used data from the Palestinian health ministry, an online survey of relatives reporting deaths, as well as obituaries for the study. The Israeli Embassy in the UK responded to the study, stating that "information originating from Gaza and serving Hamas cannot be trusted."

According to the updated figure from the Palestinian Ministry of Health, more than 46,000 people have died in the war to date. The British Guardian quoted an Israeli source referring to the study's data and stating the death toll is higher than the official number, saying, "The Israeli army made great efforts to prevent civilian casualties."

"No other army in the world has taken such extensive measures. These include early warnings to civilians to evacuate, safe zones, and taking all measures to prevent harm to civilians. The figures in the report do not reflect the situation on the ground."