Varda Nehushtan, the grandmother of murdered hostage Inbar Hayman whose body is being held by Hamas in Gaza, passed away on Wednesday.

The family stated, "Varda passed away from a broken heart. Her wish was to see Inbar return to us. That did not happen. The price of abandonment is being paid by the families. All of them."

In December of 2023, two months after Hamas’ October 7 massacre, it was announced that Inbar Hayman was murdered in Hamas captivity.

Hayman, a 27-year-old visual communications student from Haifa, was known for her passion for art, particularly graffiti, and was an avid supporter of the Maccabi Haifa soccer team.

She was also recognized for her volunteer work as an emotional therapist.

Hayman was kidnapped from the Nova Music Festival, where she had been volunteering.