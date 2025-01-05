The two young Israelis injured in the attack in New Orleans reportedly fought in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

Yediot Aharonot reports that they were on a vacation after extended military reserve service when they were injured in the attack. The critically injured young man underwent two surgeries and remains in critical condition. His friend, suffering severe limb injuries, is not in danger.

The Israeli Consul in the Southwestern US, Elad Shoham, told the New York Post: "It's tragic irony. They left terrorism in one country and were hurt by terrorism in another. They came here to relax but experienced the unexpected in the harshest way. The fight is against the same ideology, the same enemy."

He shared his conversation with the severely injured man before surgery. "He shook my hand, suffering intense pain in all parts of his body. When people in the US shout 'Intifada,' it means importing violence from one region to another, and that's exactly what's happening. They want to bring violence and terrorism to America. Israel and the US are fighting the same ideology, the same enemy as on October 7. Hamas acted like ISIS, which was the inspiration – exactly like this terrorist did."

With the help of the Foreign Ministry, the victims' families were flown to Louisiana to be with their loved ones. The two will be flown to Israel for further medical treatment only when their condition stabilizes.