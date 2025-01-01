At least 12 people were killed during New Year's celebrations in New Orleans, Louisiana, local reports said.

According to the reports, a commercial vehicle rammed into partygoers on New Orleans' Canal and Bourbon Street in the city's French Quarter, which had been closed to traffic due to the celebrations.

Police forces are at the scene, and a police officer was shot.

According to CBS, the driver exited the vehicle after the ramming, and opened fire.

There are not yet definitive numbers for dead or injured victims.