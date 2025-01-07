The condition of the two Israelis who were injured in the attack in New Orleans last week has improved, and their lives are no longer in danger, Ynet reported on Monday.

According to the report, the families of the two Israelis are by their side at a local hospital, and they will be eventually transferred for medical treatment in Israel.

The two, who served together in the reserves during the Swords of Iron War, were on a six-week trip to the US, during which they were injured in the attack , which took place on New Year's Eve.

The Israeli Consul in the Southwestern US, Elad Shoham, told the New York Post earlier this week, "It's tragic irony. They left terrorism in one country and were hurt by terrorism in another. They came here to relax but experienced the unexpected in the harshest way. The fight is against the same ideology, the same enemy."

On Sunday, the FBI revealed that the New Orleans attacker had visited the city twice in the preceding months, using Meta smart glasses to record footage of the area and plan his assault.

The attacker, who has been identified as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, stayed in a rental property in New Orleans for a few days starting October 30, during which he used a bicycle to traverse the French Quarter and capture video, the FBI said. He made a second visit on November 10, with investigators still piecing together the details of that trip.

Jabbar wore the Meta smart glasses during the attack on New Year’s Day but did not activate them at the time. The glasses were recovered after his death.