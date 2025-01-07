Singer and musician, Avigdor Gavish, bade farewell on Tuesday to Rachel Cohen HY”D, who was murdered in the shooting attack in the village of Funduq, and sang in her memory at her funeral in Kedumim.

Gavish, who witnessed the murder of his parents Rachel and David, brother Avraham, and grandfather Yitzhak Kaner, in the 2002 terrorist attack in Alon Moreh, and his surviving siblings were adopted by Rachel, after the murder of his family members.

"Rachel was larger than life. The only image that has been in my mind over the past two days is our escape from the hell at home in Elon Moreh. Only twenty minutes later we were in Rachel and Yaakov's home – with open hands and an open heart. From that day until today, they have done everything for us. Now for the last time, I am singing for Rachel."

Avigdor sang to Rachel a song that he composed:

“Not all is black, there is some white

Not all is fear, the faith will grow

Not all has ended, there is tomorrow

Not all is dark, a small candle shines

A new day, I will rise with a happy heart

A great light shines on it all

Love and faith paint fears with freedom

Let’s forget the pain, and know just good

One day I will pick the fruit

The wind will blow and sing a song

My free spirit will rise, I fear not of falling

I will sail far from here and jump into

Not all is lonely, there is family

Not all is sad, there is consolation

Not all is detached, I hear a prayer

Not all is blocked, the ruins will rise again